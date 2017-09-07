Planned Parenthood killed 1.1 million babies in 2016

(LifeNews) One of the world’s most extensive and prolific abortion networks has passed a tragic milestone. In 2016, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), for the first time reported in its history, aborted more than one million unborn baby boys and girls in a single year.

The final death toll for 2016: 1,094,679 children lost through surgical or chemical abortion[1]—roughly the equivalent of the population of Austin, Texas.

IPPF also performed an additional 3.6 million abortion-related activities including abortion counseling, consultation, and diagnostic procedures. The figures were recently released in IPPF’s Annual Performance Report 2016.