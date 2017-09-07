Planned Parenthood killed 1.1 million babies in 2016

Children lost through abortion roughly equivalent of population of Austin, Texas

(LifeNews) One of the world’s most extensive and prolific abortion networks has passed a tragic milestone. In 2016, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), for the first time reported in its history, aborted more than one million unborn baby boys and girls in a single year.

The final death toll for 2016: 1,094,679 children lost through surgical or chemical abortion[1]—roughly the equivalent of the population of Austin, Texas.

IPPF also performed an additional 3.6 million abortion-related activities including abortion counseling, consultation, and diagnostic procedures. The figures were recently released in IPPF’s Annual Performance Report 2016.

