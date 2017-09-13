An independent investigation of a mosque in New Hampshire’s capital city that found evidence of “extremist” teaching has prompted counter-charges of bigotry and “Islamophobia” from the police chief and city council members.

But the man who carried out the probe – a former Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent who specialized in Islamic counter-terrorism – contends Manchester’s leaders haven’t examined the evidence and wouldn’t know what to look for if they did.

David Gaubatz, who conducted the investigation of the Islamic Society of New Hampshire’s mosque in June at the request of a local citizen, told WND he’s been to more than 290 mosques across the United States and the reaction to his findings is typical.

“Most of them are defensive because they don’t like an outsider coming to their area and telling them they’ve got a problem,” he said of local leaders.

Gaubatz is co-author of the WND Books blockbuster “Muslim Mafia,” a 2009 expose of the Council on American-Islamic Relations that features a six-month undercover investigation by his son that produced original evidence that the group is a front for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. CAIR responded to the book with a lawsuit against Gaubatz and his son, Chris, that has yet to go to trial.

Gaubatz said that when he visited the mosque with a colleague June 30 he found violent materials available to worshippers that advocate the overthrow of America and physical jihad against U.S. and Israeli targets. The mosque, he said, has the same Islamic manuals that terrorist groups utilize for their training, including material written and edited by convicted Islamic terrorist supporter Ali Al Timimi.

He concluded in his report: “The mosque should be closed down immediately based on their advocating of establishing an Islamic caliphate worldwide and under Shariah law.”

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard told the local Union Leader newspaper his detective embedded in the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has no information that corroborates Gaubatz’s claims.

“I think the guy is a crackpot and I don’t believe we have those issues in this city,” Willard said.

Gaubatz, the police chief said, “stokes the flames of fear, but he does so through hatred, bigotry and intolerance.”

“His Islamophobia has no place in our country and certainly no place in the fine city of Manchester that embraces diversity of all levels to include freedom of religion.”

Gaubatz responded that while he couldn’t disclose details, “authorities higher than the chief of police” are looking into terrorist-related leads in the area.

And he said he has trained many JTTF agents and is familiar with their general knowledge.

“They wouldn’t know what to look for if they were to walk inside a mosque. If they were to spend two hours in there, they couldn’t tell you if it’s Sunni or Shiite,” he told WND.

“They’re just not trained to do that, for political correctness reasons.”

He noted CAIR has pressured law enforcement not to allow such training.

Islam expert Robert Spencer, who spotlighted the New Hampshire mosque story in a column Wednesday for FrontPage Magazine, pointed out Willard doesn’t mention, and probably doesn’t know, that the FBI is forbidden to study anything involving Islam in connection with terrorism.

Gaubatz commented: “The police chief just has no clue what he’s even looking at.”

Willard did not respond to a WND request for comment.

In 2014, the New York City Police Department under Mayor Bill deBlasio, with pressure from Islamic activists, shut down its special unit charged with detecting possible terrorist threats by carrying out secret surveillance of Muslim groups.

‘Jihad in Islam’

Gaubatz, who worked and lived in the Middle East for decades and led a 15-man team to extract family members of the Iraqi lawyer who helped save Army Private First Class Jessica Lynch, said he uses a mosque rating system developed by Tafik Hamid, a former member of the Islamic terrorist group Jamaa Islamiya who has become a reformer.

He rated the Manchester mosque as a 10, or most extreme, on a scale of 1 to 10.

The system is based on a number of factors that indicate how strictly the mosque conforms to Shariah, or Islamic law, such as whether or not men and women are allowed to worship in the same room, and what kind of dress is required.

It also considers the messages in sermons, noting whether or not, for example, the mosque teaches the killing of gays, killing for apostasy, stoning women for infidelity and Shariah-sanctioned slavery.

James Simpson, a research fellow at the Center for Security Policy, reported that among the literature available at the mosque when Gaubatz visited was “A Brief Illustrated Guide to Understanding Islam,” edited by twelve Islamic scholars.

Along with Al-Timimi, who is now serving a life sentence for terrorism, one of the editors is Sheik Jamal Zarabozo, who, Simpson noted, is considered “too extreme” even for some Islamic supremacists because he advocates stoning to death for “heretics.”

Gaubatz put in perspective the significance of promoting the works of certain authors.

“If I were to go into a church and do research, and I found a book titled ‘How to be a Better Christian,’ written by Timothy McVeigh, that would be a big red flag,” he told WND.

Another brochure promoted at the mosque was “Jihad in Islam,” a 33-page document that states the objective of Islam is to subjugate the world:

In reality Islam is a revolutionary ideology and programme which seeks to alter the social order of the whole world and rebuild it in conformity with its own tenets and ideals. ‘Muslim’ is the title of that International Revolutionary Party organized by Islam to carry into effect its revolutionary programme. And ‘Jihād’ refers to that revolutionary struggle and utmost exertion which the Islamic Party brings into play to achieve this objective. … Islam requires the earth – not just a portion, but the whole planet – not because the sovereignty over the earth should be wrested from one nation or several nations and vested in one particular nation, but because the entire mankind should benefit from the ideology and welfare programme or what would be truer to say from ‘Islam’ which is the programme of well-being for all humanity. Towards this end, Islam wishes to press into service all forces which can bring about a revolution and a composite term for the use of all these forces is ‘Jihad’. (p. 5)

Studies confirm

Spencer noted four separate studies since 1999 found that 80 percent of U.S. mosques were teaching jihad, Islamic supremacism, and hatred and contempt for Jews and Christians.

Pointing out there are no studies that challenge these results, he also cited the testimony of Sheikh Muhammad Hisham Kabbani, a Sufi Muslim leader who visited 114 mosques in the United States.

Kabbani testified before a State Department Open Forum in January 1999 that 80 percent of American mosques taught the “extremist ideology.”

Also, said Spencer, a 2005 by the Center for Religious Freedom and the Mapping Sharia Project’s 2008 study each independently found that upwards of 80 percent of mosques in America were preaching hatred of Jews and Christians and the necessity ultimately to impose Islamic rule.

Similarly, a 2011 study showed that only 19 percent of mosques in U.S. don’t teach jihad violence or Islamic supremacism.

