Police come under wave of attacks by Muslim 'street children'

A Swedish news outlet reported Thursday that “child migrants” from Morocco had attacked police officers in two separate incidents reported within hours of each other.

In an article by News Today titled “Moroccan street children knife the police at Medborgarplatsen” the publication reported one officer had been injured at Medborgarplatsen in the capital city of Stockholm.

“A person has been arrested for the knife attack,” confirmed the police on their website. “This is the second attempt by a police officer within a matter of hours.”

The so-called “child,” described as being age 17, snuck up from behind, completely unprovoked, and stabbed the police officer while he was on patrol during a political rally that turned chaotic.

“There was a policeman who was injured, he sat on the ground and patched about,” said a witness to Aftonbladet.

The police later confirmed that the injured policeman “had been blunt-cut, but no motive for the attack is known,” according to the Swedish news outlet.

The injured officer was taken to Karolinska Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police announced a preliminary investigation of assassination attempts was underway and the area was on lockdown, with the metro stop at Medborgarplatsen canceled, as well as bus stops. The police were seen interviewing witnesses on the scene in Björn’s Garden at Medborgarplatsen, according to Aftonbladet.

One witness reported seeing police equipped with automatic weapons responding to the scene.

This was the second assassination attempt on a police in Sweden within a matter of hours. During the previous night, a police squad car was exposed to brutal rock-throwing attack in the Årsta area of southern Stockholm. There a young man was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threw large rocks down onto police from the 10th floor of a high-rise building. The police car was crushed and one stone came “very close” to striking a dog driver.

Under the promise of anonymity, a “well-informed police source” identified the second attacker in Stockholm for News Today as a “Moroccan youth.”

Young Moroccan men were also suspected of another knife attack in Turku two weeks ago, News Today reports.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, the police reported on their website:

“At the moment, it looks like an unprovoked attack where a person jumped on a police officer and stuck him with a sharp object … Questions about motives and more are part of the preliminary investigation and are too early to speculate.”

Aftonbladet published a reader-provided image showing the Moroccan perpetrator pressed on the ground with a police officer. “He appears to be black-eyed with black eyebrows..It also appears that the gripped man has a yellow shirt or possibly vest on.”

Meanwhile in Malmö, a suburb outside of Stockholm, reports of gang violence continue to dominate the news.

Malmö has a famous “no go zone” populated by Muslim migrants from the Middle East and Africa and this toxic environment of the country’s own making has resulted in on-again, off-again rioting since 2009.

In the latest horrific report, a gang of youths broke into a 95-year-old woman’s apartment in the middle of the night on Friday, Sept. 1, while she was sleeping, robbed and beat her for several hours, SkD reports.

The elderly woman’s apartment is in Lorensborg, Malmö.

The men were partially black-dressed and masked. They beat and held the woman for one and a half hours while ransacking her home in search of valuables.

“The woman has been involved in something totally terrible. She is obviously very bad off [from] what has happened,” Malmö’s president Nils Norling told SkD.

The men made off with a large amount of money from the women’s home, including cash and many valuables, according to the report.

The fresh reports of knife and rock attacks on police come on the heels of reports of hundreds of women being molested, groped and sexually assaulted by male migrants at the famous Bråvalla Music Festival in Sweden. The assaults were out of control last summer and were again a major problem this summer despite huge increases in police patrols, prompting organizers to take the unprecedented step of canceling next year’s show.

In June, a male Iraqi migrant traveling from Stockholm to Hallsberg by train launched a brutal knife attack on passengers after a Muslim woman was asked to show her ticket, accusing them all of racism.

Karim Alaa Hussain, 25, became infuriated when the unnamed woman, who was wearing a hijab, was asked to show her ticket by a female conductor.

The Muslim woman complained she had already been asked to show her ticket once, although eyewitnesses say the conductor was “polite and correct,” according to a report by Swedish newspaper Fria Tider.

Hussain sprang to his feet and demanded to know why the conductor had asked to see the woman’s ticket, refusing to accept her explanation that she was “only doing her job” and he became “extremely intimidating.”

Other passengers intervened to try and calm him down, but this only increased his anger. He accused them of racism, threatening one of the men in particular and striking him in the face.

Alarmed, Hussain’s victim wrestled him to the floor – but the Iraqi managed to break free and produced a long kitchen knife, stabbing the man four times in the side and back, inflicting serious internal wounds.

Witnesses said Hussain then strode around the train cabin “as if he had won the national championship,” brandishing his bloody knife at the terrified passengers and demanding a father and his daughter tell him if they were “also racists.”

He will not be deported from Sweden after his current sentence is completed, having been awarded EU citizenship in 2008 despite having already wracked up several convictions.

“That’s, in a nutshell, how a nation commits suicide,” writes Robert Spencer in a post about Sweden at Jihad Watch.

In January of this year, two Afghan migrants were arrested in connection with a three-hour rape of a 30-year-old Swedish woman in her apartment, while they live-streamed the gang-rape on Facebook.

The men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested in Uppsala after Facebook users alerted police to the relentless attack, The Local reported.

A third man, a 24-year-old Swedish citizen, was held for allegedly failing to reveal the rape, according to court documents obtained by The Local. He apparently feared he would be called an “Islamophobe.”