WICKED WEATHER

Powerful Hurricane Irma could be next weather disaster

'Rapid intensification': Now a large Category 3 storm, with winds of 115 mph

(CNN) While much attention remains on Texas and the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey and its historic rainfall, powerful Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially to the United States next week.

With the storm still five days away from the outermost Caribbean islands and at least a week away from any potential US impacts, there is still a lot of uncertainty about where it will go.

The range of possibilities presented by the forecast models more than a week out literally spreads from Mexico to Canada — and everywhere in between.

