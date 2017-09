(LOS ANGELES TIMES) — A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico City on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.

The extent of damage and injuries was not immediately clear, but people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue.

The U.S. Geological Survey calculated its preliminary magnitude at 7.1. Mexico’s seismological agency set the magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.