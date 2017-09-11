Prepper pastor reveals 7 before-storm basics

As Hurricane Irma, now a tropical storm, swooped over Florida, heading north toward Georgia, all too many people learned preparedness can’t be postponed.

The terrifying storm, one of the largest ever recorded, was expected to cross over Florida’s panhandle late Monday.

Among those affected is Carl Gallups, pastor of Hickory Hammock Baptist Church in Milton, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. Gallups, the author of “Be Thou Prepared,” has been counseling Christians to secure survival gear and emergency supplies for years.

A former law enforcement professional, he has experienced several major storms. And he has prepared both his home and his church community.

“We live in a constant state of preparedness,” Gallups told WND. “We have been through many killer hurricanes down here on the Gulf Coast in our lifetimes. Among many other renowned storms, we have survived Ivan, Katrina and Dennis most recently. My home and the church have both been used as places of shelter, refuge and community care during the storms as well as in the long aftermath of these storms.”

Gallups believes pastors should pay special attention to preparedness because the aftermath of disasters provides special opportunities for ministry.

“Our home is stocked and supplied and so is our church,” Gallups said. “We prepare the very best we can, staying within the realm of biblical reasonableness. Of course, our number one goal is to advance the Kingdom and Gospel of Jesus Christ. But, we have found that we can do these things much more profoundly and effectively especially when we are meeting the basic needs, and even the survival needs, of those around us.

Gallups said he wrote ‘Be Thou Prepared’ “out of over 40 years of solid life experience.”

“A little over 10 of those years were spent in Florida law enforcement positions and more than 30 of those years in direct ministry work,” he said. “All 40 of those years have required that I deal in emergency, and even life-saving measures. God has used those life experiences to help me get others prepared; physically, logistically and spiritually. I have included, in that book, a lot of what I have learned along the way through real-life disaster experiences.”

“Be Thou Prepared” presents the Christian case for preparedness and provides a step-by-step guide to survival.

Gallups identifies seven basics that all families and organizations should secure for themselves before a storm hits:

Clean water

Nutritious food

Emergency shelter

Proper clothing and footwear

Appropriate tools

Emergency medications and first aid materials

Guns and ammunition

“The amount and types of the supplies are up to individual, family and neighborhood needs, but a family should make certain that it always has access to adequate supplies in these seven areas if at all possible,” Gallups said.

Already, the storm has killed at least 25 five people in the Caribbean. Even after hitting the Florida Keys, the storm regained its Category 4 strength. Forecasters are also predicting a “storm surge,” a tsunami-like phenomenon of rising water of as much as 15 feet.

The storm is also being accompanied by tornado and flash-flood warnings throughout the state of Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott of Florida stated “the most important thing” for people to do is to pray for the people of Florida. This is advice Pastor Gallups heartily endorses.

“To some, this will sound simplistic,” the pastor told WND. “However, to the believer, we know that miraculous things happen when God’s sincere people cover their lives in prayer – especially prayer for protection, and/or wisdom in times of extreme danger. Once having taken steps to biblically and reasonably make proper preparations for the care of your family and neighborly help, of course our ultimate reliance is upon the Lord. He will see us through all the storms of life when we are anchored in our relationship with Him.

“My deepest prayers are with all in Houston and in the current path of Irma,” concluded the pastor. “May the Lord bless you and keep you, and, through His people, meet your every need.”

