President Trump proclaims Sunday 'national day of prayer'

(CBN) President Trump has just declared Sunday to be “a National Day of Prayer,” joining with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who has also called on Texans to pray for recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

“We are deeply grateful for those performing acts of service, and we pray for healing and comfort for those in need,” the President’s proclamation states.

“As response and recovery efforts continue, and as Americans provide much needed relief to the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are reminded of Scripture’s promise that ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,'” the proclamation continues.