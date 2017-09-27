Prophecy conference to feature Holocaust survivor Anita Dittman

What should one make of these turbulent times in which we are living? Sometimes it seems as if the world is spinning out of control with no driver at the wheel.

Olive Tree Ministries seeks to assure people of faith there is a reason for all that’s happening. The group is set to hold its annual Understanding the Times conference on Oct. 7 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis.

The event aims to help people interpret the times and current events from a biblical perspective.

“Everyone knows something is happening in our world,” said Jan Markell, founder and director of Olive Tree Ministries and host of the conference. “The planet seems to be reeling. People sense life may never be the same. We’re not in Kansas anymore. Things prophesied long ago are beginning to stage set. There are stunning geo-political alignments some thought they would never live to see. If you would like to better understand our times and also get the perspective on issues from the angle of Bible prophecy, you would benefit from attending this event. We also offer CDs and DVDs.”

There is no cost or registration to attend the Understanding the Times conference. Attendees may purchase a lunch ticket as they enter the church.

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is set to speak at this year’s conference. Other speakers include Israeli Bible prophecy teacher Amir Tsarfati, YouTube star Pastor J.D. Farag, and well-known Bible prophecy teacher Mark Hitchcock.

Markell noted that last year the conference venue, which is designed to hold 4,300 people, hosted 6,000 attendees. Therefore, she encourages people to arrive 35 to 45 minutes early for the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event. She said several overflow seating rooms have been prepared this year.

Click here for more about the conference, including driving directions and information about hotels in the area.

Conference attendees also will have the chance to meet Holocaust survivor Anita Dittman, subject of the WND Films documentary “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell.” Dittman also told her amazing story in the book “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell,” which Markell coauthored.

Dittman, who is now 90 years old, will be present to sign books.

Dittman’s story is unlike that of any other Holocaust survivor. As a Jewish teenager who accepted Jesus Christ as her savior, Dittman was separated from her mother and dragged off to a Nazi forced labor camp during World War II. She escaped, was recaptured, but escaped again. She wandered across Germany on an injured leg, determined to make it to Czechoslovakia to find out if her mother had survived her stay in a death camp hundreds of miles away.

And now WND is taking the remarkable story to the silver screen. George Escobar, vice president of WND Films, is teaming up with director Ken Carpenter to create a feature film based on “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell.” WND CEO Joseph Farah loved Dittman’s story so much that he handpicked it to serve as the subject of WND Films’ first-ever major motion picture.

But to tell the story of one girl’s unshakable faith amid the horrors of the Holocaust, WND needs help. Filmmaking is a costly pursuit, and WND is turning to readers and supporters to help acquire funds for production.

WND has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $120,000. The money will pay for legal expenses, business operations, marketing plans and materials (promo reels, websites, posters and press kits) as well as pre-production budgeting, scheduling and location scouting.

WND needs to bring Dittman’s story to A-list actors, top distributors, marketing executives and technicians to create a powerful package for investors.

