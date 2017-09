(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Violence erupted between supporters and opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech in New York on Thursday.

Erdogan was speaking at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square when a few people in the audience began shouting.

Videos posted on social media show what appears to be a security guard punching an American protester and numerous people being beat up. It is unclear whether any of Erdogan’s bodyguards were involved in the violence.