Rachel Dolezal's life changed two years ago when she couldn't answer a straight forward question — "are you African American?"

At the time, Dolezal was working as the President of the Spokane Chapter of the NAACP after spending career working in the field of civil rights and equality.

Her career was ruined and her personal life was raked over the coals online after it information came to light that she was born to white parents.