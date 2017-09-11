Razing statues won't end blacks' destructive behavior

In a YouTube video for my blog, “The Daily Rant” (See: mychal-massie.com), I raised the question: “When has a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee [ever] killed a black person?” I explained in blunt detail that anarchists and liberal-progressives are using black people, and they are too blinded by ignorance to realize it.

The facts are that blacks have neither the interest nor apparently the understanding to address the elephant in the center of their demographic. Blacks are filled with raw hatred for a piece of concrete memorializing a historic event or figure, but they ignore the following:

Over an 86-year period, spanning from 1882 to 1968, there were 3,446 blacks lynched in the America.

Today approximately 1,876 black babies are murdered by abortion every day. That means that the total number of blacks lynched covering an 86-year period is surpassed approximately every 45 hours.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 blacks are murdered annually.

Between 1976 and 2011, 279,384 blacks were killed, with 262,621 of them being killed by another black person. That means 94 percent of all blacks murdered were murdered by another black person.

Blacks make up 13 percent of the population, and yet they account for more than 50 percent of homicide victims.

Nationally, the black homicide victimization rate is 6 times that of whites, and in some cities it is 22 times higher than that of whites.

As Dr. Walter E. Williams has noted: The aggregate number of black soldiers killed in military combat in the Korean War, the Vietnam War and every war since 1980 totals 18,515. That means black males are safer on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan than they are on the streets of Philadelphia, Camden, Oakland, New York, Chicago, or any other streets one wants to include.

17.3 million black children have been murdered by their mothers before they were born by the barbaric practice of abortion, since the allowance and encouragement of child killing was legalized.

Abortion is responsible for reducing the aggregate black population in America by 30 percent in just 44 years.

36.3 percent of all abortions involve black women murdering their children.

It is a stunning reality that at the time the Civil Rights Act was signed, 87 percent of black homes were married two-parent households. Forty percent of blacks were business owners. Today, blacks lead the known world in every quantifiable negative statistic regarding family and personal responsibility.

Destroying every Civil War statue, plaque and Confederate flag in America will have no impact upon the above facts. With these damning statistics one would think blacks have more to be concerned about than a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The tragedy is not just the rejection of modernity and uncivilized behavior; it is their revulsion of said facts and their condemnation of anyone who dares address the real issues sans blaming white men.

The absolute last thing on God’s green earth that blacks should be concerned about is a Civil War statue – or so one would think. The alchemy of antipathy, mercurial hostility and the prideful ability to derogate civil discourse is the elixir blacks prescribe for themselves upon awakening and upon retiring at end of day.

It is easier for blacks to feign insult over a slab of concrete that memorializes a war many of their ancestors actually fought in than it is to address what aberrant self-destructive behavior has brought them.

It is a sad indictment that blacks allow themselves to be cruelly used by progressives as the viscous lubricant that oils the engine of their skin-color-mongering money-and-power-making machinery. Blacks are the useful-idiots of the apparatchiks.

And yet this moribund mentality metastasizes throughout generation after generation to the point that Jesus Christ is condemned for appearing to be more white than Jewish. Ignorant hatred compels them to even argue that Jesus Christ was a black “brother.”

Calling me, and those such as myself who speak the truth, asinine names doesn’t resolve the asphyxiating condition so many blacks find themselves in.

It is fool’s errands to suggest the starting point for addressing this issue would be to correct bad behavior.

The reasons for the animus, immiseration and the pernicious form of hebephrenic behavior that traps so many blacks in emotional and intellectual prisons of defeatism and self-marginalization begins with the way they think and view themselves.

Progressives have very adroitly reasoned that as long as they can keep blacks resolved to believing their self-worth derives from the color of their skin, they will have a captive marketable tool to subvert justice and acceptable social propriety – and blacks respond to the progressives’ stimuli like Pavlovian-trained seals.