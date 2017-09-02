Report: Africa's largest economy riddled with … bribes

A stunning survey of corruption has revealed that one in three households in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, paid off a public official over the last year, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The survey by Africa Check, a non-profit fact-checking organization, asked 33,067 households across Nigeria about their experiences with bribery and public corruption.

“Nearly a third (32.3 percent) of adults reported paying bribes to a public official or that they were asked to in the year before,” the report said. “Those who did, parted with at least six bribes in the period, paying about … (U.S. $17), or nearly a third of the average monthly salary in Nigeria.”

Africa Check said that while winning Nigeria’s election in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari “cast himself as an anti-corruption crusader.”

“But as our factsheet shows, Nigerians’ experience with everyday bribery shows he has his work cut out.”

The survey reported that an estimated 82.3 million bribes were handed over to public officials, with a value of about $1.31 billion, or “nearly 40 percent of Nigeria’s combined federal and state education budget for 2016.”

“Nine in 10 bribes were paid in cash, with the rest made either as food and drinks or exchanged for another service of favor. Or the respondents interacting with a public official in the period, 67 percent of respondents said they were not asked for bribes. But 27 percent said they paid regularly, 4 percent did so periodically, while 1.3 percent refused to pay,” the report said.

