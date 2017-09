(The Hill) The Justice Department has provided special counsel Robert Mueller with an early draft of a letter detailing President Trump’s rationale for firing former FBI Director James Comey, The New York Times reported Friday.

The May letter, written by Trump and adviser Stephen Miller, was ultimately blocked by White House counsel Don McGahn, who believed some of its contents were problematic.

Instead, a different letter written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was sent, pinning the dismissal on Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.