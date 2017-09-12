Suspect in custody after 'active shooter' alert at hospital

(WMUR) — LEBANON, N.H. — A suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter alert was issued Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s main campus in Lebanon, state police said.

The hospital was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an “active shooter” alert was issued, but there was no immediate confirmation of a shooting.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

Another alert was later issued by hospital officials saying that they believed a shooter was in the building, but contained. He was described as a 6-foot, 1-inch tall man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.