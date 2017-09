(People) Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday of apparent suicide at her home. She was 46.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” 55-year-old O’Donnell, who shared 4-year-old daughter Dakota with Rounds, tells PEOPLE in a statement.