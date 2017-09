(DAILY MAIL) Miami is now in the ‘worst possible position’ as Hurricane Irma heads for the U.S. mainland.

With the storm barreling toward the southern tip of Florida for perhaps a catastrophic blow this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast reported that the most likely path of the eye of the storm had shifted and that it could hit Florida earlier than expected.

The center said it had become likely that Irma will make landfall late Saturday in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane and bring ‘life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts’ to much of the state.