Rush Limbaugh: NFL 'just a tool' of leftists

President Trump Tuesday called for the National Football League to ban protests on the field, such as the epidemic of players kneeling during the national anthem, like NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose claims that there were “social injustices” to protest last year sparked the movement.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our national anthem,” the president said on Twitter.

It came after a weekend in which a couple hundred NFL players adopted Kaepernick’s attitude, that creating an insult to the anthem would be the best way to persuade people to adopt their position on the political and social elements of the question, kneeled at the various NFL games.

On Monday, the battle was cast as a free-speech fight, with the league advocating for such protest speech, while persecuting those who opposed the message.

But observers say the fight really is just a symptom of a disease that gained ground in the U.S. during the administration of former President Barack Obama: racism.

A year ago, John Gibbs wrote at The Federalist that under him, “Many black folks think racial division has increased. A family friend, who is a Democrat and an Obama supporter, recently curiously remarked, ‘I’ll be glad when Obama is out of office.'”

“He said this not as an affront to President Obama, but as an acknowledgement that the state of racial affairs seems to have gotten worse under him. Many whites feel the same way, which is one reason Donald Trump is popular. His outright rejection of political correctness that many Americans are sick of seems like a step in the right direction to his supporters, who hope removing PC will allow for honest dialogue without fear of being called racist amidst an environment that has become increasingly charged and accusatory.”

He explained where Americans have worked hard to be “a fundamentally decent people blessed to live in a phenomenal land with a rich heritage,” that’s not the case for Obama.

“I believe that when (ex-)President Obama thinks of America, more so than a place of hope or opportunity, he thinks of a place where racist white Christian fundamentalists came here from Europe, committed genocide against Native Americans, enslaved and segregated black people, denied women, gays, and other minorities their rights, and used capitalism and a rigged legal system to oppress poor people for centuries. He also believes this is still continuing today.”

Because of that, Obama accused whites of “privilege,” accused police of racism, and accused the justice system of discrimination.

That, Gibbs found, has “caused the alleged victims of the perceived discrimination to become more militant, hostile, and only willing to make demands and not willing to engage in dialogue due to increasing their sense of victimhood, and … it’s caused the alleged perpetrators of the perceived discrimination to feel unfairly blamed for problems that are not their fault, thus less willing to engage in dialogue with people who will do nothing but accuse them of wrongdoing.”

“In other words, both sides are moving away from each other. This means that, contrary to unifying the nation, the president’s leadership has caused division and discord,” he found.

The BBC agreed, reporting earlier this year, “Race relations have arguably become more polarized and tenser since 20 January 2009.”

“Not long after [Obama] took office in 2009, a New York Times/CBS News poll suggested two-thirds of Americans regarded race relations as generally good. In the midst of last summer’s racial turbulence, that poll found there had been a complete reversal. Now 69 percent of Americans assessed race relations to be mostly bad.”

After all, the Black Lives Matter riots erupted under Obama, Obama said white police officers in Cambridge “acted stupidly,” that if he had a son he would look like Trayvon Martin, the teen who was shot and killed while attacking a neighborhood guard, and more.

Even while any police confrontation between a white officer and a black suspect immediately was posted as front-page news, the media learned through the Obama years to simply ignore black attacks on white officers, or citizens.

The Washington Times reported only a year ago that Americans saw that race relations actually deteriorated under Obama, with 60 percent in a Rasmussen poll saying those relations have deteriorated. Only nine percent said raced relations got better.

The activists on racism earlier created a nationwide furor by demanding that memorials to anyone connected to the North – and even many representing the South – during the Civil War be torn down. In fact, they simply marched up to and destroyed many of those.

All on the basis that those who supported slavery at a time when society in America accepted it should be vilified.

Talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh pointed out how such a social movement had “destroyed” the University of Missouri.

It was two years ago when social activism invaded the campus.

“There were racial protests all over the campus. There were people telling stories. ‘A cop shot me! A cop took a shot at me,’ or whatever, and we had that professor who was bullying people around, and we had the wealthy son of a very successful St. Louis guy passing himself off as a poor, beleaguered, downtrodden victim who was leading all these protests to high hell.”

Limbaugh said the football team was told to support such a movement.

The result was that freshmen enrollment dropped 35 percent, seven dorms were shut down and hundreds of employees fired.

“There are so many dormitories empty at the University of Missouri, do you know what is happening now? People who want to go to Mizzou football games at Columbia are calling the university and asking to use those dorms as hotel rooms.”

“So Mizzou is an early indicator of what happens when an organization – in this case, the University of Missouri (in the case of NFL, professional football) – gives itself over to the protest movement and allows it to rule the roost and define what happens. The University of Missouri is a ghost town now,” he said.

Tuesday, Limbaugh concluded that the NFL has chosen the same path and now is “reduced to a tool of the left.”

The fight, he suggested, isn’t even about racism, or kneeling, or speech.

“Let me ask you this. When has anything, any issue, any idea, anything that the left wants to take over and use to advance its agenda, when have they ever left it? When have they ever decided, ‘OK. We’ve done what we accomplished, and we’re moving on?'”

He said, “Have they let go of the abortion issue? Have they let go of Trump? Have they ever decided it’s OK to like Republicans? Look at how many years Washington Republicans and those who want to be Washington Republicans have been trying to buy appeasement and peace and love from the drive-by media and the Democrat Party. And has it ever worked?”

He said of the NFL, “We’re dealing with liberalism here, and we’re dealing with the left … Everybody knows how much I love the NFL and how bigger than life it’s always seemed to me, but it doesn’t seem bigger than life. It just seems like a tool now. It’s become a tool. I don’t mean slang for fool. It has become something being used by the political forces of the left to advance their agenda, which is an anti-American agenda.”

Evidence of that included the extreme positions taken by the left.

For example, the Hill reported Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, said he wanted to force the U.S. House to vote to impeach President Trump because of his criticism of the anti-American protests.

And the Daily Caller reported an NBA coach now was involved, with Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs claiming “people have to be made to feel uncomfortable.”

And he singled out whites.

“Well, because it’s uncomfortable, and there has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change. Whether it’s the LGBT movement, women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter. People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means,” he claimed.

And there were to two Chicago officers who now are facing a reprimand for participating in the “kneeling.”

Not to be left behind by those making social/political statements, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee kneeled on the floor of the U.S. House, in support of the “social justice” campaign.

Even Pat Sajak, the co-host of the TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” got into the fray, tweeting: “If I used our show to make political statements, I would be told to stop. That would not violate my right of free speech.”

Limbaugh put it all in perspective, offering a quote from former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

Holtz said, “Two hundred NFL players making millions of dollars take the knee, disrespect the flag, and the president – the leader of this country – doesn’t have the right to say, ‘I think that’s wrong’? This is a workplace environment and he has the right to fire people. He has a right to speak out his mind. This isn’t about race.”

Limbaugh concluded the last thing the protesters and their organizers want is unity.

“The left is not seeking unity with anybody. You see unity on college campus? A conservative comes out to speak, do you see any attempt by the leftist opposition to unify with ’em? No, they bring the cops out and they beat ’em up! They now advocate violence against people who are simply uttering words they disagree with.

“Liberal politics succeeds and advances as people are divided, as chaos is created. Obama was an expert at it. Obama was the most divisive president we’ve every had. And all of this stuff, by the way, began when Obama was president, not with Trump.”

He said, “First African-American president, supposed to end all of this, right? Didn’t end any of it, did it?”

