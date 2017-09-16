Satanists' after-school club flops, closed down

One of the biggest critics of the after-school Satanist clubs that have been promoted to schools around the country says a club in Tacoma, Washington, was a dismal flop, attracting the interest of only one person, and has been shut down.

“Atheists masquerading as a so-called Satanist Temple group” ended an after-school program at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma,” according to Liberty Counsel.

“The After-School Satan Club ceased meeting soon after teachers from the Seattle Satanic Temple offered their first meeting in December 2016. Apparently, only one child joined the club.”

Satanist clubs have been offered in some of the schools where Christian Good News Clubs already were meeting. The Christian groups are sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, which won a landmark 2001 case in the U.S. Supreme Court for equal access to school facilities.

The Satanist groups then claimed the same rights to use school facilities to teach their agenda to children.

Is the devil a myth? Are demons real? Dr. Karl Payne outlines the evidence in “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance.”

Liberty Counsel said the Tacoma School Board’s decision last year to allow the Satanist club drew protests from parents who asked school officials to ban it.

“The Satanic Temple is an atheist organization known for controversial publicity stunts proclaiming it is a Satanic group in order to scare school boards into blocking access to the Good News Clubs. The After-School Satan Club promotes evolution, gender confusion, and abortion to club attendees.”

In contrast, Good News Clubs, for children ages 5-12, “teach morals and character development from a Christian viewpoint.”

“As we predicted, the so-called Satanist club fizzled,” said Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel.

“These clubs have never been successful and are doomed to fail. The atheists use scare tactics to oppose the Good News Clubs, but we are neither fooled nor intimidated. The so-called Satanist Temple and its after-school club had nothing good to offer students, so it was only a matter of time before it fizzled out.

“The so-called Satanic Temple group is not legitimate. It’s a handful of atheists masquerading as so-called Satanists whose only reason for existence in schools is to be disruptive and oppose the Good News Clubs. Liberty Counsel has offered pro bono legal counsel to any schools targeted by this disruptive group. On the other hand, the Good News Clubs teach morals, character development, patriotism and respect from a Christian viewpoint. Public schools welcome these clubs because they improve the behavior of the students and the Supreme Court has sided with these clubs.”

Associated Press earlier reported that the Satanic Temple confronted nine public school districts across the nation in just one week last year to start “after-school Satan programs.”

WND reported last year that Internal Revenue Service documentation proved such groups had been given special treatment by the federal agency.

The Washington watchdog Judicial Watch revealed then the IRS slashed the wait time for Satanists seeking tax-exempt status to 10 days at the same time the agency was delaying responses to Christian and “patriot” groups for years.

Records obtained by Judicial Watch from the Treasury Department show the Satanic cult applied for tax-exempt status on Oct. 21, 2014, and received it Oct. 31, 2014.

That was at a time the IRS was being sued for delaying applications of a multitude of organizations with “Christian,” “Patriot” or “tea party” in their names.

But at the same time, the Satan club was fast-tracked.

“The principle goal of establishing the Satan clubs in public schools throughout Washington State appears to be to counter existing enterprises operated by a Christian-based group. Documents obtained by Judicial Watch include the process of establishing an after-school Satan club at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma. The entity behind the club is a nonprofit called Reason Alliance, which is based in Somerville, Massachusetts, and operates in Washington State as the Satanic Temple of Seattle. Its director, Lilith X. Starr, established the Point Defiance Elementary Satanic club, the records show.”

Judicial Watch said Starr also told the superintendent that the effort to establish after-school Satan clubs in Tacoma schools is in direct response to the Christian-based Good News Clubs operating in campuses throughout the district.

“This ignited concern among some Tacoma district officials, the records show. In one electronic mail exchange, Tacoma Schools official Andrea O-Brien-Henley sends colleague Paul Koch a citation from the Satanic Temple’s website noting that the temple only wants to establish after-school Satan clubs in school districts with Christian Good News Clubs.

“O’Brien-Henley notes that it’s odd that the Satanic Temple only targets schools that have Good News Clubs, writing to her colleague: ‘If they really want to get their message out to kids it seems kind of odd that they would only be targeting schools with a Good News Club; one would think that they would want to start clubs anywhere there is an *interest* in them.'”

The Satanists’ own website declares: “Please keep in mind that the Satanic Temple is not interested in operating After School Satan Clubs in school districts that are not already hosting the Good News Club. However, The Satanic Temple ultimately intends to have After School Satan Clubs operating in every school district where the Good News Club is represented.”

