Senate Republicans release new version of Obamacare repeal

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Senate Republicans revised their last-ditch Obamacare Monday in an 11-hour bid to win over key holdouts, after prospects of passing a repeal bill dimmed significantly over the weekend.

An analysis released by Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican and lead sponsor, said bill writers turned the dials enough to give states such as Alaska and Maine an overall boost in funding through 2026, after independent analyses suggested those states would lose out under the initial bill.

It’s unclear if independent analysts will agree with the data calculated by the Health and Human Services Department.