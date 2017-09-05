WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday announced that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival policy, which gave temporary amnesty to thousands of illegal immigrants brought into the U.S. as children, will come to an end under the Trump administration.

“I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions announced at the Justice Department.

President Obama created DACA by executive order in 2012 after Congress refused to pass legislation on immigration reform. In public remarks made in 2011, Obama himself indicated it was not within his constitutional power as president to unilaterally create laws that would shield illegals from deportation and grant them work permits. But one year later he did exactly that.

The program provided legal status for 800,000 recipients on renewable terms for work authorization and other benefits, including participation in the Social Security program. While they are regularly referred to as “children,” the average age of the 800,000 so-called Dreamers is 23.

Session blasted Obama for abusing executive power to grant amnesty to thousands of illegals.

“The policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens,” the attorney general said. “In other words, the executive branch through DACA deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open ended circumvention of our immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

By providing amnesty and extending social benefits reserved for American citizens to minors who came to the U.S. illegally, the Obama administration incentivize illegal immigration, Sessions argued.

“The effect of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of minors at the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences,” he said. “It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans, by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs.”

Enforcing immigration law is essential to national security, economic prosperity and sustaining the rule of law, Sessions said.

“We inherited from our founders and have advanced an unsurpassed legal heritage, which is the foundation of our freedom, our safety and our prosperity. As attorney general, it is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld,” he said. “No greater good for the overall health and well-being of our republic, than preserving and strengthening the impartial rule of law.

“Societies where the rule of law is treasured are societies that tend to flourish and succeed. Societies where the rule of law is subject to political whims and personal biases tend to become societies afflicted by corruption, poverty and human suffering,” he said.

Contrary to criticism from pro-amnesty groups, Sessions emphasized, the Trump administration’s enforcement of immigration law does not mean the administration is hostile to those seeking to emigrate to the U.S.

See his announcement:

“To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple. That would be an open-borders policy and the American people have rightly rejected that,” he said. “Therefore, the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year, and that means all cannot be accepted. This does not mean that they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws.”

Approximately 800,000 illegal-alien youths now benefit from DACA, which allows them to work and go to school without fear of deportation.

To qualify, immigrants must have proof that they were brought to the U.S. before they reached age 16, they can’t have a criminal record, and their work permits and deportation reprieve must be renewed every two years at the cost of nearly $500, plus costs to hire an attorney.

Top DACA countries of origin are Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru.

President Trump had tweeted, “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

The Trump administration plan reportedly is to wind down DACA over a six-month span to give Congress the opportunity to craft a legislative solution by March 5.

Republicans are largely split on the issue. Some are demanding immediate action and others asking for a legislative solution that curtails the program and protects those already here.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans have been urging the president to postpone scrapping DACA until Congress can come up with a legislative fix.

Several Republican attorneys general contend the program is unconstitutional and are urging the president to overhaul the program, threatening a legal challenge. Republican officials from 10 states have considered a lawsuit to stop the program.

Democrats oppose ending the program and argue any change would put those already in the country at risk of being deported and would hurt the economy.

Pro-illegal immigrant groups have organized nationwide mobilization in defense of DACA.

The CEOs of Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, Starbucks and other companies are warning Trump that eliminating the program will be a devastating blow to the economy.

But Sessions explained that should the fight go to the courts, the DACA program likely would be halted by judges anyway.

