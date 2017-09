(CNBC) — It has come to this. A Florida county sheriff’s office felt compelled to tell residents not fire weapons at Hurricane Irma after a social media page advocating shooting the storm went viral.

Hurricane Irma’s eye made landfall Sunday morning in the Florida Keys on its way toward Tampa Bay.

Pasco County is on Florida’s west coast near Tampa.

Two men started a Facebook event page entitled “Shoot At Hurricane Irma” adding “Lets show Irma that we shoot first.” As of Sunday morning, 54,000 people said they were interested.