'Shocked by the Bible 2' – $4.95 today only!

Did you know the Bible is possibly the origin for the fear of the number 13 and perhaps even Friday the 13th? Or that the heart of the gospel has been secretly hidden in a small book many people think should not even be in the Bible? Or that some prayers are actually detestable to God? Or the intriguing, end-time meaning of “shaking the dust off your feet”?

These are just a few of the many surprising and mind-blowing issues addressed in the brand-new, highly anticipated sequel to Joe Kovacs’ bestseller “Shocked by the Bible.” And today only, WND readers can get a hot-off-the-press hardcover copy of Kovacs’ latest, “Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don’t Want You to Know” for only $4.95 – a shocking $22 discount off the regular $26.95 price!

In this latest work, Kovacs digs much deeper into the Good Book, connecting the dots from hundreds of Scriptures, many of which are rarely, if ever, discussed in public. He cracks the window into the spirit dimension by revealing not just the physical meaning of any given verse, but the spiritual meaning as well. Readers can finally get a clear glimpse into the unseen world where God dwells to understand what has previously been shrouded in mystery.

Kovacs brings to light what is often suppressed by some pastors, including the true destiny of Satan and the rest of the wicked, three words of Jesus that most Christians don’t believe, and the resurrection that virtually no one talks about. He unearths the hidden plan of God in a book that some don’t think should even be included in the Bible. And he reveals how important Bible messages have been secretly embedded inside many of the biggest Hollywood productions ever made.

In this fascinating, highly readable sequel to his best-selling “Shocked by the Bible” (Thomas Nelson, 2008), Kovacs provides key ingredients that are certain to inspire readers to dive back into their own Bibles and learn what God has prepared for His children – eternal life – and what all need to do to enter His glorious kingdom.

Among the issues Kovacs tackles head-on in “Shocked by the Bible 2”:

The heart of the gospel has been secretly hidden in a small book that many people think should not even be in the Bible

There are three words of Jesus that most Christians don’t believe

The intriguing meaning of shaking the dust off your feet

Satan’s destiny is not what most people think

The destiny of unrepentant evildoers is completely different from what most churches teach

Some prayers are detestable to God

Important Bible themes are secretly embedded inside famous Hollywood productions such as “The Matrix,” “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Star Wars,” “The Big Short,” “Blade Runner,” “Groundhog Day,” “The Truman Show” and “The Walking Dead”

The Bible explains who creates and allows evil (Hint: It’s not the devil)

The possible day of Satan’s destruction revealed

The biblical origin of the fear of the number 13 and perhaps Friday the 13th

Worshipers of God did unspeakably evil things to their own children

The world’s most famous prostitute was never actually a hooker

There is a resurrection no one talks about

There is more than one chance for people to repent

Judgment Day does NOT mean that everyone is thrown into a fire

The most shocking statement of the Bible is avoided and suppressed by most pastors

Believers have an important job to do once Jesus returns

Jesus is not the only judge of the world

Did Jesus really nail the law of God to His cross?

The reason why people will want to obey God in the future

Deception began long before Adam and Eve were created

God has a serious problem with “every green tree” used to worship him

There’s an important reason why God allows evil, and many pastors don’t even know what it is

There is an unknown sin that is killing millions of Christians

The future way Jesus is going to “fulfill” the law

Why the Bible talks about “Another Jesus”

The true meaning of the phrase: “a little lower than the angels”

The Bible says flesh-and-blood humans are meant to be changed into spirit beings

There is a time coming when there won’t be darkness of night anymore

The mystery of Enoch is no longer a mystery

Today’s society is Opposite World

Plus many more …

The new book is already receiving high praise.

Michael Savage, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and national radio talk-show host, raves: “‘Shocked by the Bible 2’ is a must read for every God-fearing, Bible-loving reader. If you believe there is a ‘grand design’ created by the One True God, this book will become another light along your path.”

Kovacs stresses: “I really want people to read the words on the pages of their own Bibles, and believe them. It is when people don’t believe the Word of God that confusion and errors are created.

“Many don’t realize that the Bible is more than an ordinary book. It is actually a code. It is the code for living now in this physical world, and the code that will get us into the spirit world. It is a map, like a treasure map that has tremendous riches awaiting us at the final destination in the kingdom of God. If we don’t follow the map’s directions, we’ll never reach the destination with the treasure, which is everlasting life.”

About the Author: Joe Kovacs is an award-winning Christian journalist and broadcaster who has run newsrooms in television, radio, and online for more than 30 years, both in the United States and overseas, and is WND’s executive news editor. The author of the original “Shocked by the Bible” as well as “The Divine Secret,” Kovacs has appeared on “The O’Reilly Factor” on the Fox News Channel as well as countless radio programs.

