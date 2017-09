(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — A shooting was reported Wednesday at a high school in Washington State.

A suspect was detained after multiple injuries were reported, according to NBC-affiliate KHQ.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department confirmed there was an active shooter at Freeman High School.

“Engine 9, Ladder 10, Valley 2, Valley 22 responding mutual aid to an active shooter at Freeman High School south of Spokane Valley,” the fire department said on Twitter.