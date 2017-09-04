'Snapping of the American Mind' – $4.95 today only!

America the Beautiful has become America the Bizarre. Government openly defies the law, Christians are prosecuted as criminals, children “transition” to the opposite sex, the president supports our enemies, a lying career criminal may succeed him in the White House – and 130 million Americans depend on mind-altering substances just to get through life.

Turbocharged by the Obama presidency, long-coalescing forces of the political and cultural left are bringing about their much-heralded “fundamental transformation of America.” That much everyone knows.

But this revolution is also causing a fundamental transformation of Americans – in profoundly negative ways. Fortunately, one new book penetrates right to the core of the problem and likewise explores the most inspired solutions.

Best of all, today only, WND readers can get a hardcover copy of bestselling author David Kupelian’s highly acclaimed new book, “The Snapping of the American Mind,” for only $4.95 – a huge $22 off the regular $26.95 price!

In “Snapping,” Kupelian shows how the progressive left – which today dominates America’s key institutions, from the news and entertainment media, to education, to government itself – is accomplishing much more than just enlarging government, redistributing wealth, and de-Christianizing the culture. With the left’s wild celebration of sexual anarchy, its intimidating culture of political correctness, and its incomprehension of the fundamental sacredness of human life, it is also, whether intentionally or not, promoting widespread dependency, debauchery, family breakdown, crime, corruption, addiction, despair, and suicide.

And while all this is happening, the same leftist elite not only denies the existence of a rapidly metastasizing terror army sworn to destroy us, but encourages it by its reckless and perverse policies.

Surveying this growing chaos in American society, Kupelian exposes both the utopian revolutionaries and their extraordinary methods that have turned America’s most cherished values literally upside down – to the point that madness is celebrated and normality demonized.

In “The Snapping of the American Mind,” you’ll discover:

How the Left has succeeded in redefining not just “marriage,” but the rest of Americans’ core values, from “equality” to “justice” to “freedom”;

Why America, unquestionably the least racist nation on earth, is now being portrayed as a deeply racist pariah state;

Why the United States is intentionally being flooded with millions of needy, dependent, Third World immigrants;

How a group that amputates healthy body parts and has a 41 percent attempted suicide rate is officially declared “normal,” yet new “research” suggests conservatives have malformed brains;

Which of the two major U.S. political parties has a far higher incidence of mental illness;

Why Americans today are more stressed-out, confused, conflicted, and addicted than at any time in the nation’s history – and where this ominous trend is leading.

Fortunately, “The Snapping of the American Mind” also explores how America truly can be restored to her former, and still underlying, goodness and greatness – and just as important, how individuals, despite living in an age of high anxiety, moral confusion, and growing chaos, can find genuine happiness and personal healing.

About the author: David Kupelian is an award-winning American journalist, vice president and managing editor of online news giant WND, editor of Whistleblower magazine, and a widely read columnist. The author of two previous influential books – “The Marketing of Evil” published in 2005 and its 2010 sequel “How Evil Works” – Kupelian has been featured on Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN, CBN, and many other TV and radio venues.

“David Kupelian’s ‘The Snapping of the American Mind’ chronicles the decline and fall of America and shows that it is no accident, but rather a direct result of progressive misrule—an eye-opening, scary and galvanizing book.” – Dinesh D’Sousa, author and filmmaker

“David Kupelian is one of the most thought-provoking and iconoclastic writers I know.” – Sean Hannity, top-rated radio and television host and author

“Kupelian’s powerful and redemptive book couldn’t have come at a better time.” – David Barton, historian, author, and founder of WallBuilders

“David Kupelian is one of the very few must-read writers in the 21st Century.” – Dr. Ted Baehr, Chairman of the Christian Film and Television Commission, and publisher of MovieGuide®

“An absolute must-read in the Age of Obama.” – Jamie Glazov, editor of Frontpagemag.com and host of “The Glazov Gang”

“Read it!” – Michele Bachmann, former congresswoman and Republican presidential candidate

“David Kupelian has once again given us a must-read in these times of political turbulence and cultural insanity.” – Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College

“Kupelian points the way to national and personal renewal.” – Phyllis Schlafly, author, lawyer and founder of Eagle Forum

“This book is a stunning exposé of all that is evil and delusional in the Liberal-Progressive plan to destroy the American miracle. A moral tour de force!” – Lyle Rossiter, M.D., forensic and general psychiatrist and author of “The Liberal Mind”

“Maybe once in a generation are we so graced with a communicator like David Kupelian. His matchless ability to unpack the complicated issues of our day with absolute crystal clarity is nothing short of genius.” – Matt Barber, columnist and associate dean at Liberty University School of Law

Laura Ingraham, interviewing Kupelian on her radio show, said: “David’s a compelling writer, and the way he presents the narrative of what’s happened to our political psyche, our spiritual psyche, all of it, is really compelling. It’s a page-turner. I really urge you all to get this book.”

Hear David Kupelian interviewed by talk superstar Laura Ingraham about “The Snapping of the American Mind”:

Save $22, get ‘The Snapping of the American Mind’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save a huge $22 off the cover price of David Kupelian’s “The Snapping of the American Mind.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “The Snapping of the American Mind” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of “The Snapping of the American Mind,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “The Snapping of the American Mind” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “The Snapping of the American Mind” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “The Snapping of the American Mind” for only $4.95! Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order David Kupelian’s “The Snapping of the American Mind” or any of his other bestselling books and audiobooks at special reduced prices HERE.