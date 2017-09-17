Soldiers can shoot children fighting for ISIS, says legal expert

ISIS has involved children in war like no other movement in recent years.

It has been known to sell Iraqi children as sex slaves and routinely conducts mass executions of children.

It trains children for jihad, including techniques on beheading and the use of AK-47s.

Yet it has claimed also to have built amusement parks for children.

Now the Jerusalem Post reports that the Islamic supremacist movement’s practices mean any children it deploys for war could be considered targets by opposing forces.

Daphne Richemond-Barak, a professsor at IDC Herzliya in Israel, was questioned about the issue by the Post.

“If children are holding a gun then direct participation in hostilities rules apply to children … children might be targets and not just victims,” she said.

The report noted that children until now have had “a protected status in war.”

Richemond-Barak and Syracuse Professor William Banks spoke to the Post during an international conference on terror.

“The premise of Richemond-Barak’s comments about armed children as targets is that until ISIS started to use children on a mass scale, the issue of Western countries going up against large numbers of children simply had not come up,” the report said. “That meant that children were victims and protected from targeting as a given.”

But the report said ISIS’ tactic of arming children on a mass scale changed that paradigm.

Banks explained: “During the 2006 Lebanon War we were here on the IDC campus … mulling over what was happening. It was clear from the circumstances that the framework we had been using in the West and in Israel was ineffective because the fighting was of a new kind.”

He explained among the changes are that armies now often do not use uniforms, employ unconventional tactics and weapons, and don’t follow the laws of law, such as not using humans as shields.

Banks added, the Post reported, the U.S. and Israel were revealing “far more information about what intelligence and other issues led to attacks which ultimately led to harming civilians, even if the harm to civilians was unintentional.”

Banks complimented the U.S. for its disclosure of a mistaken attack on an Afghan hospital in 2015 in which 42 civilians died. More than a dozen military personnel were disciplined.

WND has reported Palestinian involvement of children in terror.

Last year, WND reported a video showed a Palestinian father shoving his 4-year-old son toward Israeli border patrol members and encouraging them to shoot him.

The images left Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaken “to the core of my being,” and he is now pleading in a video for “every father and mother around the world. I ask you to join me in calling for an end to this abuse of children.”

“The Palestinian leadership must stop encouraging children to kill. They must stop encouraging Palestinian parents to call for the death of their own children,” he said. “It’s horrendous! Peace begins with respect. If parents don’t respect their own children’s lives, how will they respect the lives of their neighbors?”

The video of father:

“Shoot him! Shoot him!” the father shouts.

Israel Today described the incident: “A Palestinian father sends his toddler to throw rocks at Israeli soldiers and tells them to shoot him, saying he has another son as well. The soldiers treat the child with far more compassion than his abusive father.

“Instead, the soldier responded with kindness, and the oblivious toddler instead threw stones into the nearby field. The exchange epitomized perfectly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most Israelis just want peace, while far too many Palestinians have been brainwashed into believing the Jews are enemies that must be violently confronted.”

Netanyahu’s response:

There have been many reports of Palestinians teaching children in homes and at summer camps how to kill Israelis.

