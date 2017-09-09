Eric Bolling's son dies day after father fired

(Business Insider) Eric Bolling’s son was found dead on Friday, just hours after Fox News announced that it was parting ways with the former Fox News host.

TMZ reported that Eric Chase Bolling, 19, was found dead Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, the result of what the outlet first reported was a suicide, and later said was a drug overdose.

One source close to Bolling, however, disputed TMZ’s reporting, saying that authorities have not yet determined a cause of death, and that an autopsy will be performed on Monday.

The Boulder Police Department told Business Insider that Bolling’s death was still under investigation, and the coroner’s office will not release any information on his death until Monday.