S&P 500 closes at record high

(CNBC) U.S. stocks rose to record levels Friday and posted strong weekly gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.86 points to close at 22.2686.34, a record. Boeing, 3M and Apple contributed the most to the gains. The index also posted an intraday high of 22,275.02

The S&P 500 also notched record highs, advancing 0.2 percent to finish at 2,500.23. Friday also marked the first time the index broke above 2,500. Information technology and financials were among the best-performing sectors.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, closing 0.3 percent higher at 6,448.47; it also managed to an intraday record of 6,464.27.