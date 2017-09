(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as financials received a boost from rising yields. Wall Street also digested comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on tax reform.

The S&P 500 hit an intraday record high at the open, breaking above 2,490.87, as telecommunications and financials led advancers. The index was up 0.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 60 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most to the gains. DowDuPont, meanwhile, was among the best-performing stock in the index, trading 2.3 percent higher.