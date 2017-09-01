Spontaneous dancing still illegal in Sweden

(London Independent) “Spontaneous dancing” is still illegal in Sweden, a year after the government promised to stop prosecuting people under the bizarre law.

In April 2016, the Riksdag, Sweden’s national legislature, voted to drop the rule that forced bars and pubs to have a licence in order for people to dance in them, a law that dated back to the 1970s.

But 17 months on, police are still cracking down on bar owners for the crime of dancing customers and the punishments are harsh – ranging from the removal of other permits, to harsh fines or even prison.

Dance permits were introduced as a way for Swedish police to prevent public disorder which led to riots.