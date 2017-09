(KDVR) DENVER — A Denver woman is suing Starbucks over hot tea that she claims caused second-degree burns and killed her dog.

Deanna Salas-Solano, 58, claims the lid of the tea was not secured onto her cup when she bought a 20-ounce hot tea at the drive-thru Starbucks at 5835 Leetsdale Drive in Denver on Sept. 26, 2015.