State Department in 'open war' with President Trump

President Trump’s big war right now apparently isn’t with Iran, or North Korea, or Venezuela, or even Democrats and twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, says a new analysis: It’s with the State Department.

In the U.S.

Run by his own appointee, Rex Tillerson, explains a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

That’s the conclusion of Soeren Kern, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute.

He’s assembled a big list of times that “Tillerson and his advisers at the State Department have made a number of statements and policy decisions that contradict Trump’s key campaign promises on foreign policy, especially regarding Israel and Iran.”

For example, on Aug. 10, the State Department held a meeting with the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, which Kern described as an umbrella group set up by the Muslim Brotherhood to install political Islam in the United States.

“Behind closed doors, they reportedly discussed what they said was Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and the removal of all Israeli control of the Temple Mount and holy areas of Jerusalem. Observers said the meeting was part of larger effort by anti-Israel organizations to drive a wedge between the Trump administration and Israel,” he reported.

Then on July 19 the State Department blamed Israel in its “Country Reports on Terrorism 2016” for terrorism by Palestinians.

“It attributed Palestinian violence to: ‘lack of hope in achieving statehood;’ ‘Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank;’ ‘settler violence;’ and ‘the perception that the Israeli government was changing the status quo on the Haram Al Sharif/Temple Mount,'” the report said.

The statements were so egregious that Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., told the State Department to hold the Palestinian Authority accountable, citing the present “inaccurate and harmful” statements.

On June 14, Tillerson opposed designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, claiming that would make it complicated in the Middle East.

Just the day before, Kern explained, Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee he’d been told the PA would stop paying monthly salaries to families of suicide bombers, but Palestinian authorities immediately contradicted him and said the payments would continue.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.