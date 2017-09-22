State sues detention center for not paying illegal aliens enough

(Daily Caller) The attorney general of Washington state filed a lawsuit Wednesday to increase pay for illegal immigrants who are being held in one of the state’s detention centers.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit argues that the detainees in one of the Geo Group’s detention centers have a right to be paid the state minimum wage of $11 an hour. The GEO Group (Geo) is a private prison corporation that owns and operates nearly 150 detention centers nationwide and pays illegal immigrant detainees $1 a day to prepare food in kitchens and perform maintenance work, The Seattle Times reported.

“Let’s be honest about what’s going on,” Ferguson said at a conference Wednesday. “Geo has a captive population of vulnerable individuals who cannot easily advocate for themselves. This corporation is exploiting those workers for their own profits.”