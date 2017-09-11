Steve Bannon declares war on GOP

(60 MINUTES) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, during his brief tenure in the West Wing and his few months as CEO of President Trump’s campaign, earned many nicknames among his admirers and his ever-expanding list of enemies. He was the “great manipulator,” “Trump’s Svengali,” “the Grim Reaper,” “Propagandist-in-chief.”

He describes himself as a “streetfighter.” And he proved it in this, his first-ever television interview. Bannon is back running Breitbart News — the website where the alt-right and conspiracy theories meet conventional conservatives. The streetfighter, shiv-in-hand came ready to brawl, and not with liberals or Democrats.

“The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That’s a brutal fact we have to face.”

STEVE BANNON: The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That’s a brutal fact we have to face.