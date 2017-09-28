Steve Scalise praises God in return to Capitol Hill

(FOX NEWS) Majority Whip Steve Scalise made a surprise and triumphant return Thursday to the floor of the House of Representatives, for the first time since he was badly wounded in the June mass shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Colleagues erupted in applause and gave Scalise a standing ovation as he entered the chamber on crutches, wearing a dark suit and a striped red tie. Colleagues embraced him as he walked to the podium, to deliver a first-hand and emotional telling of the journey that brought him back to Washington these past three months.

“It starts with God,” Scalise said, recalling how when he was laying on the ballfield that day and unable to move, “I just started praying.”