(CNBC) Major U.S. equity indexes posted weekly declines as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the east coast while interest rates hampered financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 190 points for the week while the S&P 500 fell about 0.6 percent over the same period. The Nasdaq composite dropped about 1.17 percent since Tuesday.

In Friday’s trading, the S&P 500 fell about 0.14 percent, with energy and information technology contributing the largest losses. The Nasdaq composite fell about 0.59 percent, with large-cap stocks Apple and Google-parent Alphabet both down.