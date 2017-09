(CNBC) U.S. stocks rose to record levels on Friday, led by tech, and were set to post strong weekly gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open. The 30-stock index rose about 45 points, with Boeing and Apple contributing the most to the gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to a record, with information technology and telecommunications leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, trading 0.4 percent higher and also managed an intraday record.