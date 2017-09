(BRADENTON HERALD) — Usually when a person prepares for a hurricane, there a few things on their mind: food, water, shelter and, if possible, a generator to help them weather the storm.

But as Hurricane Irma makes its way through Florida, some people in the state who decided not to evacuate are preoccupied with some rather, um, interesting activities.

Take, for example, the Miami man who said to an NBC news anchor on live television that he was going to tie himself to a post when Irma hits.