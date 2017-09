(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as the damage from Hurricane Irma didn’t appear to be as bad as feared.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 264 points, with Goldman Sachs, Apple and insurer Travelers Cos. contributing the most to the gains. The index was also on track for its best session since March 1, when it gained 303 points.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, with financials rising more than 1.5 percent to lead all higher. The index also traded above 2,480.91, a record close set on Aug. 7, and was on track for its biggest one-day gain since April 24.