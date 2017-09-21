Strange-Moore faceoff 'most important Senate race in generation'

The Republican Party has swept all of the special elections to replace members of Congress tapped by President Trump for posts in his administration.

But there’s another one coming up: next week’s GOP runoff in Alabama between seated temporary Sen. Luther Strange, the state’s former attorney general, and Judge Roy Moore, the state’s former Supreme Court chief justice.

The election is being called “the most important Senate race in a generation” because it could indicate whether the party is moving back to its conservative roots, by choosing Moore, or toward the establishment by choosing Strange.

Most assume that in Republican-dominated Alabama, the GOP nominee will win the general election against a Democratic Party nominee in December.

It was American defense attorney and Conservative Review senior editor Daniel Horowitz who defined the battle in those terms.

He argued Republicans lawmakers govern like Democrats once elected and then get re-elected after they gain support of the establishment.

Learn the real story behind the intellectual and political movement that stunned the establishment media and put Donald J. Trump in the White House. THE blockbuster of 2017: “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed The 2016 Election & What The D.C. Establishment Needs To Learn” by Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn, available now in the WND Superstore.

“We don’t have two parties in America. We have one unibrow party that serves various sectors of the special interest cartels, which both lead to the growth of government and the furtherance of cultural Marxism,” he wrote.

“The only difference is that Republicans run against the system they wind up supporting in order to forestall any competition from the right. Thus, until now, they have been successful in fending off primary challenges because they use their cartel money to run as conservatives and even paint their conservative challengers as liberals. This subterfuge has worked every time. Then they get re-elected and govern like Democrats.”

Moore, however, a take-no-prisoners fighter who battled the federal courts over a Ten Commandments monument and was caught up in the storm damage from the Supreme Court’s creation of same-sex “marriage, represents “a new paradigm for disarming special interest money.”

“It is the first time the establishment smear campaign and lies appear not to be working. Roy Moore is a known quantity in Alabama. Nothing the establishment throws at him seems to work. This could be a new paradigm for disarming special interest money,” Horowitz wrote.

“A Moore win would be the first primary defeat from the right of a sitting senator who had not only the support of his party but the support of a sitting Republican president,” he continued. “To my knowledge, this has never happened in modern history during a GOP administration.”

The result could be a number of establishment Republicans finding more conservative primary opponents on ballots as early as next year.

While the president and the GOP Washington establishment have endorsed Strange, many prominent conservative figures have picked Moore, including Dr. James Dobson of FamilyTalk radio, actor/philanthropist Chuck Norris and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned amid scandal, appointed Strange to the seat vacated when Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

But Moore, who is leading in most public opinion polls, won the initial Republican primary on Aug. 15 with 39 percent of the vote, while Strange had 32.8 percent. The third leading GOP candidate, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, took 20 percent, and he’s now endorsed Moore..

President Trump will campaign for Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, Friday, a crucial electoral battleground in northern Alabama where Strange could use help.

Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting “Big” Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Moore has been making campaign fodder out of Strange’s links to and support from the GOP establishment, which wasn’t in favor with voters during 2016.

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to Trump, and Palin said Tuesday that they will rally in Montgomery for Moore.

“Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment,” Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, said in a statement announcing the rally. “The judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on D.C.’s swamp monsters and help make America great again. We need more bold leaders like Judge Moore who will fight for all of us in the U.S. Senate.”

Gorka said he’s “proud to support Judge Roy Moore and rally conservatives in Alabama behind his candidacy.”

“The Washington establishment fears Judge Moore because they know he will oppose them. Judge Moore will be a steadfast supporter of President Trump and a strong ally in helping to drain the swamp and pass his America First agenda,” Gorka said.

Moore has also picked up the support of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

After leaving the White House last month and returning to his former job as executive chairman of the news site Breitbart, Bannon urged a group of influential conservatives to back Moore over Strange.

Bannon, at a Conservative Action Project meeting Aug. 28, emphasized that his support for Moore is not about undermining or subverting the president. The aim, he said, is to disrupt the GOP establishment and rebuke Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

A top Bannon ally told the Hill that Trump’s signature demographic supports Moore in Alabama.

“It’s clear Trump is getting bad advice from the Democrats in the West Wing,” the source said.

Moore’s political adviser for 25 years, Dean Young, warned in an interview Tuesday that “the establishment” should be concerned about “his best friend” winning the election.

Moore was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a statue of the Ten Commandments from the Supreme Court building.

Voters in the state put him back on the job.

He then was removed from the bench a second time when he told judges in his state, in an administrative order after same-sex “marriage” was created, that a previous order stood while the issue was reviewed in the state.

Young said Moore won’t alter his convictions upon becoming Alabama’s senator, and that’s why “all the establishment are going crazy” over his candidacy.

“Because I’m going to tell you right now,” Young told the Washington Examiner. “When it comes to his beliefs, if they think for one second they can put some kind of moderate/liberal judge on the Supreme Court that believes in abortion, or believes that marriage is between two people of the same sex – you know, fake marriage – if they think that he would vote for that, he’s not going to budge.”

Learn the real story behind the intellectual and political movement that stunned the establishment media and put Donald J. Trump in the White House. THE blockbuster of 2017: “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed The 2016 Election & What The D.C. Establishment Needs To Learn” by Chris Buskirk and Seth Leibsohn, available now in the WND Superstore.