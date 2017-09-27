Student theater 'explores nuances of lesbian identity'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A recent student production at Brown University explored the “nuances of lesbian identity” through the lens of midcentury Americana satire, “demonstrating and celebrating the many dimensions of the lesbian identity.”

“Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” directed by Brown student Kayla Kirk and performed at Brown’s Production Workshop Downspace, featured “jam-packed joke density” and “gleaming intensity” from the actresses, according to a review in The Brown Daily Herald.

The performance, taking place against the backdrop of a “domestic wonderland,” the central focus of the story is a brunch that is “clearly no ordinary brunch.”