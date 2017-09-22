Study: Nearly 30% of public school teachers 'chronically' skip class

(Daily Caller) Almost 30 percent of public school teachers are “chronically” skipping classes, according to a Wednesday study.

Over 28 percent of public school educators miss 11 or more schooldays each year, discovered a report from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education policy nonprofit think tank.

The study found that public school teachers are three times more likely than their charter school counterparts to take more than 10 days a year off school for personal or health-related reasons. The Thomas B. Fordham Institute also revealed the average teacher takes eight days off per year. This figure is over twice as large as the three-and-a-half days missed by the average employee across industries nationwide.

Teachers employed by unionized charter schools were two times as likely as their peers to miss more than 10 days of school a year, the report revealed.