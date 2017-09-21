Suspect to sue 'hero' who stopped his robbery

(KTXL) A 30-year-old man who allegedly used a gun during an attempted robbery at a Fresno Starbucks now plans to sue the good Samaritan who stepped in to stop the crime, according to KSEE.

Back in July, Ryan Flores attempted to rob a Starbucks when Cregg Jerri, 58, attacked the suspect. In the video, the suspect is shown wearing a Transformers mask and threatening a barista. Seconds later, Jerri picks up a metal chair and hits the suspect in the back.

During the altercation, Flores stabbed Jerri in the neck. Jerri eventually wrestled the knife away from Flores and stabbed the suspect multiple times, according to police.