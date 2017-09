(FOX NEWS) Forty to 45 rockets and rocket-propelled grenades landed near a passenger terminal at Kabul’s international airport Wednesday less than two hours after U.S. Defense Secratry James Mattis arrived there.

Mattis had already left the airport aboard helicopters to attend a meeting with Afghanistan’s President Ghani when the attack occurred.

There was one unconfirmed report of one injury associated with the rocket attack. Officials said it was not a direct hit on the passenger terminal.