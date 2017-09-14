Teacher bans Fox News as source for assignment

(NJ.com) After a parent claimed a Hunterdon Central Regional High School teacher told students not to use Fox News as a source in an assignment, the school took immediate action, Superintendent Jeffrey Moore said.

The parent, who asked not to be identified, spoke to Michele Blood, a freelance writer for MomZette, stating a global studies teacher told students the network was biased and could not be used for classwork or homework. Instead, students were told to only use CNN, according to the article.

Moore said the school learned about the incident on Sept. 7, one day after the start of school.

“We learned about a decision in a classroom to limit students to certain media sources in an assignment,” Moore said in a statement. “Without any delay, we partnered with parents to understand the needs of our students. We moved swiftly to address their concerns.”