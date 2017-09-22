Teacher hailed as hero for taking down gunman

(CBS News) A teacher took down a gunman inside an Illinois high school after he opened fire in the school’s cafeteria on Wednesday. Police say Angela McQueen’s quick response saved lives. A 16-year-old student was shot and later released from the hospital, and the suspect, who the police said was a student, is in custody.

The shooter, whose identity was being withheld since he is a minor, acted alone at Mattoon High School. As students there return for classes Thursday morning, they’ll find their belongings exactly how they left them as they dropped everything when shots rang out, reports CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil.

More than 100 police officers raced toward the chaos at Mattoon High School just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Students and faculty running for safety reported a shooter in the school’s cafeteria.