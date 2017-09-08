Teen who sexted with Anthony Weiner speaks out

(New York Pos) The teenaged girl whose sexting with Anthony Weiner helped shape the 2016 election is speaking out for the first time, telling Inside Edition that she played along with their creepy exchanges — until the disgraced pol included his young son in a bare-chested selfie he sent her.

At that point, “I was disgusted,” the teen says in the exclusive interview. “That was part of the reason I came forward.”

The teen, whose name is being withheld, says in an exclusive interview that she direct-messaged Weiner back in January 2016, as his wife, Huma Abedin, was at the peak of influence in the coming election as Hillary Clinton’s closest aide.