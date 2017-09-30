Texas high-school cheerleaders kneel during anthem

(Austin American-Statesman) The pre-game protests that swirled through the NFL this past weekend also surfaced at a pair of high school football games on Friday night.

Before kickoff of the Austin High-Crockett contest at House Park, a group of about a half a dozen Maroons football players kneeled on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem. They took a knee about five feet behind their teammates who were standing on the west sideline of House Park, facing the American flag flying beyond one of the end zones.

At Nelson Field, at least six of McCallum’s cheerleaders took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in advance of the District 25-5A showdown between McCallum and LBJ. No players from either team kneeled.