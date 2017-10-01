The meaning behind wars, earthquakes, floods

Signs in the sky. Natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods. War in the Middle East surrounding the restored nation of Israel.

Perhaps more than at any time in history, there is talk the last days are imminent. But such rhetoric can be confusing for Christians. Sensational claims, differing interpretations and the uneducated boasting of con men and charlatans can deceive and mislead the faithful.

But soon, some of the most prominent names in eschatology, the study of the end times, will be gathering at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Norman, Oklahoma, for the first “Blessed Hope Prophecy Forum” to provide a credible, comprehensive look at biblical prophecy.

The forum, Oct. 13-15, 2017, and will feature 33 speakers, comprising some of the most influential and best-known prophetic experts in the world.

For those who can’t make it to Oklahoma, live streaming is available for purchase, featuring 70 talks.

The fascinating and daring program includes contemporary geopolitics, the occult and many of the most contentious issues in Christianity today, such as why so many pastors shy away from prophecy.

One of the speakers will be L.A. Marzulli, an author, lecturer, filmmaker and internationally recognized expert on the Nephilim, UFOs and the paranormal. He will give several talks on how supposedly New Age and occult topics such as UFOs align with the Bible.

Marzulli is perhaps best known as the host of “The Watchers” video series.

Also speaking will be Tom Horn, host of the innovative Christian prophecy show “SkyWatchTV” and one of the world’s foremost experts on the intersection between cutting-edge technology and biblical prophecy.

Horn is a prolific author on prophetic topics, with books such as “Blood On The Altar,” “Nephilim Stargates” and “Forbidden Gates.” He is also known as the author of “Petrus Romanus” and is featured in the WND Films production “The Last Pope.”

Giving the final speech in the main ballroom on opening night is Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, the man known as “America’s prophet.” The New York Times best-selling author of “The Harbinger” and head of one of the largest messianic congregations in the world, Cahn will speak on his new book “The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds The Mystery of Our Times.”

The book is Cahn’s most spectacular discovery yet, revealing a pattern that plays out over the millennia as nations choose to follow or rebel against God. The pattern has extraordinary prophetic power, determining not only the events of modern times but even their timing – down to the exact days and dates.

For example, Cahn has shown how the personal and political history of Bill and Hillary Clinton has exact parallels with the story of King Ahab and Jezebel from the Bible. His new book builds dramatically on what he wrote about in “The Harbinger” and shows how, like ancient Israel before its fall, America is at a moment of decision between loyalty to God or a fall into decadence.

It also shows how God uses the most unexpected people and events for His purposes – such as the unprecedented rise of Donald Trump to become president of the United States. Cahn argued in a recent media appearance such events are an indication there is a “manifestation of signs … prophetic signs” akin to what happened in the last days of Israel.

An increasing number of people agree there are “signs” that something remarkable is about to happen. “Prophetic events are occurring at breakneck speed,” as the conference’s announcement says.

Hundreds are expected to attend, with many more streaming online, to hear lectures on the rapture of the church, prophecies concerning the future of Israel, the Trump administration and political issues, biblical archaeology, new technological developments, Hebrew studies and studies on the supernatural elements of the Bible.

And as it is the first time this mega-conference is to be held, the “Blessed Hope Prophecy Forum” may be the first indication of a return of prophecy to the center of American Christianity.

