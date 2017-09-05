The move to 'repeal and replace' Christianity

The Nashville Statement has some virulent critics who have made it plain they want to wipe out sound sexual morality in favor of “LGBT” permissiveness.

Or maybe, wipe out Christianity altogether.

We know, of course, God’s true church will never vanish. But that doesn’t prevent some rebels from hoping to repeal and replace authentic Christian belief with a cheap neo-pagan knock-off, hoping to fool as many as possible.

And this “repeal and replace” has dire consequences for eternal health.

The Nashville Statement’s apostate critics are drawing out the long knives.

Recently, many of us read and signed on to this biblically affirming declaration of God’s standards for sexuality, marriage and gender. A group of influential pastors and Christian leaders developed this beautifully written, doctrinally sound document.

But religious liberals are furious, and quickly issued anti-Christian, anti-biblical, sin-embracing responses. Father, forgive them. They know not what they do.

One statement is “Christians United,” but this sentiment bears no resemblance to Christianity. Instead, it erects a new god, constructs a new religion and rejects the revelation of the Almighty.

This audacity of tripe is not just intellectually empty and childishly selfish, it’s blatant idolatry and should make all believers profoundly sad.

But “LGBT” defiance within Christian circles is unfortunately alive and well. And they admit within this apostate declaration that they have indeed invented a new religion. Here’s how it’s phrased:

“Christians United stands as a faithful witness that a new day is dawning in Christianity, a day in which the Church of Jesus Christ repents of its sin of exclusion, and swings open it’s [sic] doors to welcome all of God’s diverse children.”

A “new day is dawning” because the Word of God is old news, insufficient, even evil. Or, as some churches are fond of stating, “God is still speaking.”

And not coincidentally, their god tickles their ears with just what they want to hear.

Look at the phrase, “sin of exclusion.” In the eyes of these rebels, faithfulness to God is a sin.

This is not “inclusion” but replacement. “Diverse children” they may be, but their father does not seem to be God. I don’t mean to be harsh, however harsh and divinely reckless these militants are. If they repent, their sins will be forgiven. God is surely saddened but not shocked by spiritual adultery, and He is more than able to redeem any sinner.

But will every one of these knees bow before the true Christ and say goodbye to spiritual impersonators? Pray for apostate churches to be convicted of the depth of this sin and publicly cry out with repentance and then make reparations to those they have misled.

But meanwhile, we live under the post-Christian “ethics” of the new America created by committed sexual and societal revolutionaries. If permitted, they will dictate the terms of surrender by any objectors within Christianity and keep molding this new vessel, the anti-Christian American culture, where “inclusion” means no such thing. Only sexual anarchy is welcome. Judeo-Christian moral standards are by definition, “excluded.”

Do not believe the lie of diversity or co-existence. These phrases only point to a sinister reality – there is no peaceful co-existence for God’s children with this rebellion, and if we cherish the truth of God as well as the future of our nation, we must approach the battlefield with the full armor of God.

We believers are “dangerous,” as a New York Times editorial condemning the Nashville Statement makes clear. The article is written by an open and proud homosexual activist.

God is not taking theology lessons from proud advocates of sin.

What does a culture do with “dangerous” people? It’s a scary thought. But under the new substitute religion, we are to be treated as if we are Klansmen or neo-Nazis, an intentionally false but useful narrative.

Oh, wait. The Southern Poverty Law Center is already doing this dirty work for the enemies of Jesus.

Bullies armed with false labels are not restricted to the church. This high-handed Christophobia fuels vicious movements like antifa and others.

Advocacy of sexual recklessness is becoming embedded as the de facto ethical framework of most educational institutions, government bureaucrats and many large corporations. It’s hypocrisy on many fronts, a violation of First Amendment freedoms. This anti-Christian hostility fosters a looming societal and public-health disaster.

Non-discrimination policies are now essentially discrimination. “Public accommodations” laws yield to “LGBT” demands – destroying your business, your retirement savings, your reputation.

“Safety” and “support” of school homosexuality and gender confusion becomes a prohibition against moral objections to a “gay” homecoming king and queen, or to troubled boys showering with girls.

Only irrational people call this “inclusion.” It’s exclusion followed by substitution, and it’s being shoved down our throats.

Daniel Greenfield wrote a very cogent article recently outlining this transformation. A new religion of secularism is replacing traditional norms. Our mistake is not realizing that a leftist value system is behaving just as if it’s a religion.

Yet it actually is. The Neopagan Megachurch of the False Savior is growing, and its false gospel is metastasizing.

We can choose to fall for the phony promises of “diversity” and “inclusion,” but it’s propaganda – and where homosexual concerns come in the door, Christian values and freedoms go out the window.

If we didn’t know this before, we should now.

There is no room for both. It’s been a critical miscalculation to believe otherwise, that there really could be room for sexual rebels and their parades, their school clubs, and the invasion of bathrooms and showers, alongside thriving traditional families who can freely raise children in godliness.

Our spiritual enemies prevent inclusion, because they hate the truth of God. They despise His goodness and mercy and want to make America a post-Christian paradise. What they will actually create is hell on earth.

Will we let this happen? True faith in the real, risen Lord Jesus Christ can storm the gates of hell.

With courage, we can overcome this evil with good. The Nashville Statement is a powerful start.

