The other cool U.N. speech this week

President Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly this week ate up most of the worldwide media oxygen for words seldom heard in the hallowed halls of the globalist institution.

But there was another amazing speech Tuesday that deserved more notice than it received – the one delivered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In it, Netanyahu cited the Bible various times as a source against “fake history” and the reason behind Israel’s flourishing in the face of its enemies.

Netanyahu pulled no punches in reminding the body of its anti-Israel and, more bluntly, anti-Semitic bias.

He condemned UNESCO’s July declaration of the Tomb of the Patriarchs as a “Palestinian World Heritage site,” saying sarcastically, “That’s worse than fake news, that’s fake history.”

“It’s true that Abraham, the father of both Ishmael and Isaac, is buried there, but so too are Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca – Sarah is a Jewish name, by the way – and Leah, who just happen to be patriarchs and matriarchs of the Jewish people. You won’t read about that in the latest UNESCO report. But if you want to, you can read about that in a somewhat weightier publication. It’s called the Bible. I highly recommend it. I hear it even got 4 ½ out of 5 stars on Amazon. And it’s a great read. I read it every week.”

Netanyahu called upon the U.N., on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, to reflect on the “miraculous rebirth of our nation” and the “remarkable contributions Israel will continue to make to all nations.”

He cited the prophet Isaiah’s proclamation that Israel was called by God to be a light unto the nations that brings salvation to the world. Netanyahu said that prophecy has been, at least, partially fulfilled, citing Israel’s positive influence in “the food you eat, the water you drink, the medicines you take, the cars you drive, the cellphones you use and in so many other ways that are transforming our world.”

“As the prophet Isaiah said, ‘I have made you a light unto the nations, bringing salvation to the ends of the earth,'” Netanyahu quoted. He concluded that Israel is amidst a “great revolution in Israel’s standing among the nations.”

Get Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” and join him on Nov. 2 on a WND Israel tour scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

In Isaiah 49:6 King James Version, this passage reads: “And he said, It is a light thing that thou shouldest be my servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob, and to restore the preserved of Israel: I will also give thee for a light to the Gentiles, that thou mayest be my salvation unto the end of the earth.”

Netanyahu emphasized the divine origin of Israel’s great contributions to the world.

“Today, 2,700 years after Isaiah spoke those prophetic words, Israel is becoming a rising power among the nations,” he said. “And at long last, its light is shining across the continents, bringing hope and salvation to the ends of the earth.”

Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his unequivocal support for Israel at the U.N., and the Trump administration, Congress and the American people for strengthening “the remarkable alliance between the United States and Israel,” which he said “has never been stronger, never been deeper.” Netanyahu also thanked President Trump for rightly calling the deal with Iran “an embarrassment.”

He called Iran’s ballistic missile program, a “campaign of conquest across the Middle East” that “vows to destroy my country every day, including by its chief of staff the other day.” He urged breaking the deal with Iran: “Change it, cancel it, fix it, or nix it.”

He assured the people of Iran that they are not the enemy and instead sent a simple biblical warning to Ayatollah Khamenei, quoting Samuel 15:29: “The light of Israel will never be extinguished.”

Trump sent a similar message to Iran the same day, targeting “rogue regimes” including North Korea, Iran and Syria, and calling Iran “another reckless regime, one that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing death to America, destruction to Israel and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room.”

Ignoring advice from some of his own top aides, Trump called out Hezbollah and other terror regimes by name and strongly denounced “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Get Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” and join him on Nov. 2 on a WND Israel tour scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.